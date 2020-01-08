maria-sharapova-says-brisbane-feels-like-‘second-tier-event’-after-atp-cup-monopolises-main-court

Maria Sharapova has called out organisers of the Brisbane International, saying the women’s tournament feels like a “second tier event” after the men’s ATP Cup forced its matches off the main court.
As a premier WTA event, this year the Brisbane International has had to vie for court time alongside the inaugural ATP Cup at the Queensland Tennis Centre. It has meant that for the first three days of the week-long Brisbane event the men’s team tournament’s scheduling, which included Australia’s match against Greece, has monopolised the main stage Pat Rafter Arena.
The WTA event is playing host to six of the women’s top ten players in the world, including world No 1, Queensland-born Ash Barty who, thanks to a first round bye, will begin her campaign on Pat Rafter on Thursday.
Speaking after her first-round loss to American Jennifer Brady – which was played on an outside court – Sharapova said the women deserved a better showing .
“You definitely recognise it and notice it [starting on outside courts], it feels like a little bit of a second-hand event,” she said. “It’s definitely a bit of a strange strategic move.
“I think there’s a lot of girls that are deserving of that centre court spot in this draw, I think there are six out of [the] top 10 players [in Brisbane].”
While the Australia ATP Cup team’s captain Lleyton Hewitt insisted “it worked both ways”, claiming his players struggled to pin down times on practice courts, Sharapova’s comments echoed fellow grand slam champion Sloane Stephens’.
“I think that having an ATP Cup at the same place that you have a premier tournament for the women is a bit challenging,” world No 24 Stephens said after her first round loss to unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Tuesday. “I think it’s kind of a respect thing. We just weren’t in the conversation to even be considered. It was what the ATP wanted, they got what they wanted, girls to the side, that’s kind of how it always is. So I think it’s unfortunate but we play and we do what we do and, hopefully next year, there will be some adjustments.”
“I don’t feel disrespected personally. I think business is business, their priority was the ATP Cup. I just feel like in general there could have been some things done differently. Obviously I understand it’s a huge event and they might not have any options, which I also understand. But at the same time, we’re playing a premier [competition] here and when you have a lot of the girls in the top 10 that are playing here, and they’re all playing on side courts, it’s not the greatest look.”