maria-sharapova-handed-wildcard-for-australian-open

Former world No 1 Maria Sharapova will be awarded a wildcard to play at this month’s Australian Open.

The 32-year-old Russian is currently ranked 147th in the world after a season in which a long-standing shoulder injury restricted her to eight tournaments.

Sharapova played her first match since losing in the first round of last year’s US Open at the Brisbane International on Tuesday but was defeated 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3) by American qualifier Jennifer Brady.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed this morning that the 2008 champion will receive a wildcard entry into the main singles draw for the tournament, which starts in Melbourne on Jan 20.

The five-times Grand Slam champion has been troubled by shoulder problems throughout her career and underwent surgery early last year, with lingering problems hampering her throughout the 2019 season.