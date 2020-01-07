maria-sharapova-confident-she-will-get-australian-open-wildcard

Maria Sharapova is confident she won’t be forced to play qualifying at the Australian Open and expects to be handed a wildcard by Tennis Australia.

The 32-year-old Russian has seen her slide down to world No. 147, meaning she will not earn direct entry into the main draw of the first Grand Slam of 2020.

That means Sharapova, a champion in Melbourne in 2008, will either have to come through qualifying or she will need a main draw wildcard – something she appeared confident of getting in an exchange at a press conference after her first-round loss to Jennifer Brady in Brisbane.

Q: Are you expecting to get a wildcard?

MS: I think so, yeah.

Q: Will you play qualies if not?

MS: I think I’m going to get one.

Q: You’ve been told that?

MS: You can ask Craig Tiley. I think he knows better.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Tennis Australia for comment, but Sharapova seems convinced she won’t be forced to come through qualifying.

She has not had to qualify for any tournament in 17 years. In 2003, she stormed through qualifying to reach the semi-finals of the DFS Classic in Birmingham.

Sharapova looked set to have to qualify for Wimbledon in 2017 after the All England Club indicated they would not give her a wildcard after she had recently returned from a 15-month doping ban, however, she was forced out of the event at Roehampton due to a muscle injury.

Even if she is handed a wildcard, she is in danger of an early exit in Melbourne – being unseeded means she could face a seeded player in the first round – which could see her ranking plummet further.

Sharapova reached the fourth round in 2019 – losing to Ash Barty in a match where she was booed by home fans before giving an icy press conference during which she was challenged on her previous use of meldonium – racking up 240 points.

Should she get a wildcard and lose in the first round, she would lose more than half of her current ranking points total and could drop outside the world’s top-300.

It took a third-set tiebreak to split Brady and Sharapova at the Brisbane International, with the American qualifier taking out the five-time Grand Slam champion.

Sharapova had won the 2015 edition of the Australian warm-up event but hadn’t featured in a competitive match since the US Open.

She had been fighting a virus over the past couple of weeks and is still monitoring her shoulder, which plagued her 2019 season.

