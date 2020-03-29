maria-mercader-dies:-cbs-news-staffer-had-coronavirus,-was-54

Maria Mercader, a veteran CBS News staffer, died at age 54 Sunday from coronavirus complications after being on medical leave since February.

Mercader battled cancer and other illnesses for two decades, and said that the treatments left her vulnerable to the virus. from

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” said a statement from Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. “Maria was part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized – and she knew something was going on at CBS, she would call with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you can do this.’ I called Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a gift we cherished.”

Mercader was director of talent strategy, working to increase diversity in the division.