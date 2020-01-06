margot-robbie’s-husband-tom-ackerley-joins-wife-on-rare-public-date-night-at-golden-globes

Awards season is the perfect time for new couples to make their red carpet debut – take Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader making their romance official at the Golden Globes.

But it’s also the time for lesser spotted couples to have their time in the spotlight.

Case in point, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, who made a rare public appearance together at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton.

Margot, 29, was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, but lost out to Marriage Story’s Laura Dern.

However, she kept her smile firmly in place as she enjoyed date night with her husband of three years, Tom.

The 30-year-old director and producer was seen arriving on the red carpet with his Australian wife, although he left Margot – who looked chic as always in a colourful Chanel bustier paired with a floor-length skirt – to pose alone.

However, Tom wasn’t as camera shy inside the ceremony, as he cuddled up to Margot for pictures at their table.

The couple also took a moment to grab a picture with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi.

Margot met Brit Tom on the set of Suite Française in 2014, and they previously lived in a three bedroom house in Clapham with five other friends.

However, they have since moved to Los Angeles – we’re guessing to some place roomier – and they tied the knot in December 2018 in Byron Bay.

As well as being husband and wife, Margot and Tom are partners in their production company LuckyChap Entertainment, along with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

Their first film was the Oscar-winning I, Tonya, while they have teamed up on the upcoming Birds Of Prey, Promising Young Woman and Barbie.

LuckyChap’s first TV series, Dollface starring Kat Dennings, premiered in November on Hulu.





