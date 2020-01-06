margot-robbie’s-emotional-plea-for-help

Margot Robbie got emotional looking at childhood photos as she asked fans to donate to relief organisations to fight the deadly bushfires currently raging in Australia.

“Guys I don’t normally do this but I wanted to share some personal photos from my childhood,” the 29-year-old actress said in an Instagram post as she shared photos of herself as a kid. “I’m sure you’re all aware of what’s happening in Australia at the moment with the fires. I didn’t want to show you more pictures of the devastation.”

media_camera Margot Robbie pleads for people to donate to bushfire appeals.

The Bombshell star then began tearing up as she continued.

“I wanted you to see how beautiful our country is because it is so beautiful and it’s really, really hurting right now and it really, really needs you,” she said. “So please, please donate anything you can.”

Robbie told fans she would share links to different websites where people could donate to the cause.

“I went on so many different websites to donate,” she said. “They took me less than a minute to donate to each and I’m terrible at technology and it was really, really easy. For whatever you were going to spend on your next cup of coffee, even a dollar would help.”

She added, “It’s so needed right now. Please, please if you haven’t already donated, please do and let’s give future generations the kind of childhood that I was so lucky to have.”

She is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture at today’s Golden Globes for her role in Bombshell.

