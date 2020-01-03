margot-robbie-reveals-fake-twitter-account

Margot Robbie knew just where to turn when preparing for her role as millennial conservative Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell.

The 29-year-old former Neighbours star scoured the depths of Twitter – where young millennial conservatives let their far-right opinions be known.

Speaking toVariety for its latest cover story, Robbie said she spent hours scrolling the platform finding as many young Republican women to follow behind a fake profile.

“I didn’t understand her to begin with,” Robbie said of her character.

“But my process is to do a ton of research, consider every single option, know every single situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out so I can step onto set and then let it all go.”

Using a “nerdy” methodology, Bombshell director Jay Roach said, she set about creating a fake Twitter account so she could observe “young millennial conservative girls” – the names of whom she did not specify.

“The homework part was difficult,” Robbie explained to EW.

“But the emotional side was difficult in a different kind of way.”

Robbie plays a fictional Fox Ne ws employee who grew up Evangelical and politically conservative in central Florida.

“I didn’t grow up watching Fox News, and I didn’t grow up in the same place as (Kayla) … I was struggling to understand that point of view for a while, and Twitter ended up being the most useful tool,” Robbie explained.

“Because people are extremely vocal on Twitter.”

Robbie’s Kayla is an eager new employee keen to make a good impression, until she meets Roger Ailes, who sexually harasses her.

Not only was Twitter a source of Robbie’s preparation, she looked to another famous blonde woman to get her voice and accent just right.

“Every day, I’d do the monologue from Legally Blonde,” she told Variety, pointing out how Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods is a similar character as she’s “incredibly smart” but “underestimated because of their looks”.

Bombshell also stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow as Ailes.

Robbie has earned nominations for best supporting actress at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her portrayal of Kayla.

Bombshell will be released in Australia on 16 January 2020.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will air in Australia from 10am, Monday, January 6 on Foxtel.

