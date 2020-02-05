Margot Robbie felt 'panicked' delivering Brad Pitt's Bafta speech after last-minute request

Margot Robbie has revealed she was “panicked” reading out Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech for his Best Supporting Actor Bafta win on Sunday.

Speaking on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Robbie revealed she was so flustered that she forgot to consider preparing her own speech.

“The night before, was like ‘Can you do my speech for me? I can’t be there,’” she revealed.

“I was so panicked about his speech that I didn’t even think about preparing one for myself,” she said.

Robbie was nominated twice for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I was up for two, for both films in my category, and it was not until I was in the car on the way there that I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I hope I do not win because I don’t have anything to say,’” she said.

Laura Dern eventually took home the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story.

The speech that Robbie delivered on behalf of Pitt was praised as one of the funniest of the night, packing in jokes about Brexit and Prince Harry’s move to the US.

Pitt and Robbie are both nominated for Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards, which take place on Monday at 1am GMT.