margot-robbie-cuts-a-casual-figure-in-black-and-white-stars-and-stripes-outfit



Source: margot Robbie/Chanel/Instagram

Margot Robbie was spotted in Los Angeles on March 31, 2020, and she struck a casual figure wearing a black and white stars and stripes outfit. She pulled her blonde hair away from her face and secured it in a high ponytail, with loose, messy tendrils framing her face. She kept her makeup light and natural with a light blush color to her lips. Gold hoop earrings were the only visible jewelry the 29-year-old Birds of Prey star wore. She was accompanied by her husband, director Tom Ackerley, 30, who was also dressed casually in a sweatshirt and jeans. Margot Robbie wore Adidas, Chanel, and Zoe Krassen.

For pants, Margot Robbie wore wide-leg Techno Track Pants from Adidas Originals in black with complementary white stripes running down the outer leg. The pants range in price to approximately $130 and are perfect for those times when you want to dress sporty casual. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many people are walking as a source of getting fresh air and out of the house. The track pants are a good choice for those who plan to do any type of walking activity.

Margot Robbie paired the pants with the Boucle Star Patches Balloon Fit pullover sweater from Zoe Krassen. The sweater retails for approximately $120 and demand for the top has increased since Margot was photographed wearing it.

For footwear, Margot chose Yung-1 sneakers by Adidas. They retail for approximately $50.

You may see Margot wearing the sweater and pants as she went for a stroll in Los Angeles in the photo below.

You may see a close-up of Margot Robbie wearing the Zoe Krassen sweater below. If you notice, in the picture, Margot is looking down at her phone and holding a pair of light-purple latex gloves. Though neither she or Tom were seen wearing face masks, it appears that they were taking some precautions with the Coronavirus.

In the photo below you can see Tom and Margot as they walked together. Margot also carried a black, Coco Chevron Calfskin backpack.

What do you think about Margot Robbie’s casual outfit?

Have you been walking more since the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in stay-at-home orders?



Post Views:

2





