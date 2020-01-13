margot-leads-aussie-oscar-hopes

Margot Robbie has scored her second Oscar nomination.

The 29-year-old Australian actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the sexually harassed journalist in Bombshell.

The Aussie star was nominated two years ago for her performance as disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

Robbie, however, will face stiff competition in her category with Laura Dern picking up a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice award for her scene-stealing role as a divorce lawyer in the story of a marriage gone awry, Marriage Story.

media_camera Margot Robbie (far right) has been nominated for an Oscar for Bombshell. Picture: Supplied

Another Australian, Lee Smith, also no stranger to Oscar ceremonies, was expected to get the fourth nod of his career for his extraordinary work on the World War I war epic 1917. But he was an unexpected omission.

Australian producer Grant Hill, for the Terrence Malick-directed A Hidden Life, is also an outside chance for best picture.

It has been a disappointing awards season for the period Netflix film, The King, written, directed and produced by David Michod, starring Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, Timothee Chalamet and Robert Pattinson and featuring a largely Australian crew including cinematographer Adam Arkapaw, production designer Fiona Crombie and editor Peter Sciberras.

media_camera Brad Pitt could finally win his first Academy Award for his stellar performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Picture: Sony

The film has gained no traction during Hollywood awards season and is expected to get another cold shoulder from Oscar voters.

New Zealand should have plenty to celebrate with Taika Waititi’s comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit expected to grab a bag of nominations, including best picture, directing and adapted screenplay.

The 92nd Oscar ceremony will be held on February 9 in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Joker, the South Korean film Parasite, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Marriage Story and 1917 are tipped to dominate the nominations.

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATIONS 2020

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

