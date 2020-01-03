Maren Tschinkel – ” The fashion doyenne is an icon of confidence and boldness “

Gaining popularity after procuring Kika Live in 2015, and also being a part of Miss Earth, brought Maren Tschinkel colossal support, boldness and confidence.

Prioritizing her education , she is a student of economics at University of Germany. Being dragged into the charismatic world of glamour, she attracted brands like Moschino and also represents multitudinous model agencies.

A trainer since high school, she has a perfect body critically maintained by intense workout. She has healthy eating habits too and love to intake fruits.

Grasping a moment once in a while to be there for herself, she mostly travels alone. Creating new friends is her latent hobby!

Her work environment exhibits her confidence and boldness profoundly. Her Instagram @maren_tschinkel depict her working and losing for a lot of bikini and lingerie brands. Her mother is often concerned about her daughter travelling round the globe!

From the fashion model herself -” I don’t have an idol as I solely believe that each person is different and it’s unfair to compare ourselves to anyone out there. You are your soul competitor”.

Unveiling great future plans, she is also majorly concerned about her parents too and heartily lives them for their overwhelming confidence in her

We wish she acquires immense popularity and procures much greater achievements!!