mardaani-2,-rani-mukerji’s-cop-drama,-makes-rs-46.60-cr,-crosses-lifetime-business-of-first-instalment

Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama, continues to churn out decent numbers at the box office. The film, with the total box office collection of Rs 46.60 crore, has surpassed the lifetime business of her last two movies, Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani had earned Rs 35.85 crore, Hichki soared with Rs 46.18 crore.

Mardaani 2 had already surpassed the opening day figures of Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani raked in Rs 3.46 crore, Hichki (2018) minted Rs 3.32 crore at the box office on its first day.

Check out the box office figures here

#Mardaani2 crosses *lifetime bizof #Mardaani [₹ 35.85 cr] and #Hichki [₹ 46.18 cr]… [Week 4] Fri 25 lakhs, Sat 45 lakhs, Sun 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.60 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

In Mardaani 2, Mukerji reprises the role of superintendent of police Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is tasked with mission to track down an individual committing violent sexual crimes in Kota. Inspired by harrowing true crimes against women by juveniles, the film deals with issues of sexual abuse and violence. The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who served as a writer on the first instalment, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

The film competed with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor-starrer thriller The Body. Jumanji: The Next Level overtook Mardaani 2 on the first day, making Rs 6.20 crore to its Rs 3.80 crore.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Mukerji spoke about the Mardaani franchise, and the portrayal of cops in the film. “I want to show them as heroes. I think of them as nothing less heroic. But you won’t see a film which has me beating up goons by defying laws of gravity. It’s because I’ve met those female officers. My portrayal stems from first-hand experiences. In fact, Mardaani is not just about the women police officers. It’s a spirit that anyone, whether male or female, can live by.”

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 16: 17: 39 IST