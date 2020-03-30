Marcus Smart Announced He’s Been Cleared Of The Coronavirus

March 30, 2020
marcus-smart-announced-he’s-been-cleared-of-the-coronavirus

At least 10 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, with the first confirmed case being that of Rudy Gobert which, subsequently, forced the league to come to a halt. Since then, members of seven organizations have tested positive including players from the Nets, Lakers, Celtics, Pistons, and Jazz.
Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell were both cleared of the virus this past week, as was Christian Wood of the Pistons, and on Friday, Marcus Smart became the latest player to get cleared of the virus. Smart announced the news on Sunday night, saying Mass Health cleared him a couple days back and he was now “Corona Free.”

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart! Much love!
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

It is good news to hear that the players are being able to beat the virus and get cleared of it, and hopefully they will follow in the footsteps of ESPN analyst Doris Burke in seeking out ways that they can possibly help others by donating blood and plasma as doctors look to treat coronavirus patients with plasma from those that have had the virus and have built up significant amounts of antibodies to fight it.
Hopefully others that have been affected by the virus around the league will find ways to recover, and people will continue taking social distancing seriously so as not to overwhelm hospitals that are facing down this crisis.

