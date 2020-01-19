marcus-rashford-set-to-miss-manchester-united’s-trip-to-anfield

Marcus Rashford is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Anfield today and has raised fears he will be out for longer.

The England striker, 22, aggravated a back complaint during the midweek FA Cup win against Wolves and has undergone tests on his injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be asked about Rashford’s status ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Liverpool, with the United manager admitting earlier in the week he was preparing to face the Premier League leaders without his top goalscorer.

Focus will be on the length of Rashford’s absence, given United’s important run of fixtures to the outcome of their season.

Rashford gave them a glimmer of hope in their EFL Cup semi-final when he scored in the 3-1 first-leg defeat. United also face Club Brugge in the Europa League knockout stages in the next month.

Rashford has started every Premier League game this season but has been carrying a back injury “for a little while”, according to Solskjaer.

Gareth Southgate will also be sweating on Rashford’s fitness ahead of the European Championships. He already has Harry Kane sidelined for three months with a ruptured hamstring and will look at an attack without his captain when England face Denmark and Italy in March friendlies.