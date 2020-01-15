marcus-rashford-sends-emotional-message-to-manchester-united-fans-after-injury-against-wolves

Marcus Rashford insists he did his ‘very best’ to continue during Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Wolves and was ‘gutted’ to be forced off at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has been suffering with a back problem after a knock against Manchester City last week, but scored a brace at home to Norwich before making a cameo substitute appearance versus Wolves.

Rashford was named among his substitutes for Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round tie and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would ideally have left the forward on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

However, Solskjaer took a risk and threw Rashford on as United pushed for a winner in normal time – and the substitution almost immediately backfired on the Norwegian.

While Juan Mata did find an all-important goal for United in the 67th minute, Rashford went down after a collision with Wolves’ Matt Doherty and the England international appeared in some discomfort on the Old Trafford turf.

Rashford attempted to play through the pain at first but indicated to United’s coaching staff that he could no longer continue and was replaced by Jesse Lingard.

After United’s victory, Rashford tweeted: ‘Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off.

‘Top work from the lads to get into the next round.’

Despite witnessing Rashford wince his way off the pitch, Solskjaer is hopeful the attacker will return to full fitness in time to face Liverpool.

‘Yeah that backfired but you’ve got to go for them once in a while,’ Solskjaer told BT Sport after United set up a fourth round clash against either Tranmere or Watford.

‘But it seems like he’s got a knock there and he couldn’t run. ‘Let’s test him over the next couple of days. Hopefully he’ll be okay for Sunday, I don’t know.’

‘He’s struggled a little bit with a couple of knocks with his back lately and he got another one which didn’t help.’

United’s goalscorer Mata added: ‘Hopefully it’s not too bad and he can be ready because he’s on fire, scoring every game.

‘It was a shame that he couldn’t be on the pitch for more minutes but hopefully it’s nothing.’

