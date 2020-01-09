marcus-rashford-must-be-more-demanding-with-manchester-united-team-mates,-says-dimitar-berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Marcus Rashford to be more vocal with his team-mates in the wake of Manchester United’s dismal 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Rashford gave United fans a moment to cheer about with a composed finish in the 70th minute, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were completely outplayed for the majority of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Despite his red-hot form leading up to the clash, Rashford cut a frustrated figure up front as Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez gave City a two-goal advantage early on at Old Trafford.

Andreas Pereira steered the ball into his own net to increase City’s lead going into half-time before Rashford’s goal reduced the deficit with 20 minutes remaining.

Former United striker Berbatov believes Rashford – who wore the captain’s armband on Tuesday night – needs to be more demanding with his team-mates to ensure he has a significant impact in big matches.

The Bulgarian told Betfair: ‘When I was playing, Sir Alex [Ferguson] would say “Give Berba the ball, and when you give it to him, don’t stay, run, because he’s going to find you.”

‘You need to know your team-mates, who is going to pass you the ball and who is going to make the run, these kinds of things are small details but they are the most important.

‘Rashford needs to be strong with his team-mates, if he needs to have an argument on the pitch or shout “fing give me the ball,” do it, it doesn’t matter, you need to show character and have that will to win.

‘Argue or fight, it doesn’t matter if everything is for the purpose of winning the game, you fing do it.’

Berbatov is hopeful that United can produce an improved performance in the second leg at the Etihad.

‘Honestly, after that first leg against City I feel like s,’ Berbatov added.

‘The first half was way below standards, it was not good to watch, the team was all over the place and City were the better side for sure – everybody saw that.

‘In the second half there was a bit of an improvement on all fronts, but it was not enough and when City score three goals against you to change the game is next to impossible, as we saw.

‘The only thing good about it is that there is another game and hopefully they have time to take something from it and show a better account of themselves.

‘I have seen a lot of people saying that the first half was the worst they’ve ever seen United play, I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but it wasn’t good.

‘Honestly, City should have scored not three but five goals.

‘[Raheem] Sterling not being in his best moment to finish a couple of chances in front of goal was a good thing for United.

‘I think the outcome was more down to how poor United were in the first half and not necessarily how good City were.

‘Hopefully, they will recover for the next leg, the real problem is that we are seeing too many of this kind of performances, of course it’s not every game but we are seeing it more than we want to, even if it’s just a poor spell in a match, the fans don’t want to see it.’

