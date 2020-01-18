marcus-rashford-missing-from-man-utd-squad-at-team-hotel-ahead-of-liverpool-clash

Marcus Rashford appears to have lost his battle to be fit in time to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday after he was not spotted with the rest of the Manchester United squad at the team hotel on Saturday.

The England international was rested from the start against Wolves in midweek, but with the FA Cup third round replay heading towards extra time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt compelled to introduce his in-form striker.

Although United eventually secured their place in the fourth round thanks to Juan Mata’s goal, the decision to bring Rashford on backfired with the 22-year-old sustaining a back injury within 15 minutes of him replacing Mason Greenwood.





Confirmed Man Utd squad members vs Liverpool De Gea, Romero, Grant, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Lingard, Matic, Fred, Pereira, Gomes, Mata, Chong, James, Martial, Greenwood.

