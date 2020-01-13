marcus-rashford-is-beginning-to-look-like-the-one,-consistently-excelling-in-a-manchester-united-team-no-longer-among-the-elite

Despite the impressive score line and destruction of Norwich City, it is difficult to get away from the view the best things about Manchester United are the Stone Roses song that blasts out as the players walk on to the pitch and Marcus Rashford.
This is the One is a hauntingly brilliant piece of a music, a tour de force, the instantly recognisable guitar rift, the clash of drums and Ian Brown’s trademark vocals encapsulating the very best of one of Britain’s finest bands. It is the sound of Manchester.
Rashford, though, is really starting to look like the one; a striker who now deserves to be called world class. Prolific and majestic, he is a beautiful footballer, a joy to watch and increasingly impossible to play against. He is the best player from Manchester of his generation.
The 22-year-old has consistently been the bright light shining amid the gloom, the fan who became the player United rely on more than any other in this transitional campaign. When others have come up short, the occasional flash of brilliance, before fading back into the mediocrity that has imprisoned a club that once set the benchmark for excellence in the Premier League, Rashford consistently excels.
His two goals against Norwich took him to 19 in all competitions for United this season, one less than England teammate Raheem Sterling, two more than Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Raul Jimenez. The crucial difference being, Sterling plays for one of the best teams in Europe, Rashford is playing for a United side that still do not deserve a place among that most illustrious of groups.
This was his 200th game for United, a statistic that hammered home how vital he has become. The boy is now a man. He is shaping games, rather than contributing to them, imposing himself no matter what precautions are taken to stop him, defining the outcome. He is no longer a player of potential, he has realised it and continues to grow.
There is not a better young player in Europe and it is up to Manchester United to prove they can progress with him because, if they do not, he will become a transfer target for those who compete for the biggest prizes, not the consolation ones.
It took United almost half an hour to get their first shot on target against Norwich and Rashford scored it. The movement was top class, peeling away to the far post, the timing was perfect, off the shoulder of the last defender and the control of the finish, a volley from Juan Mata’s delicious cross, exquisite. He complimented that with a second half penalty and all action performance that had Norwich in a constant state of unease.
“He is already one of the best offensive players in the whole of Europe,” said Norwich manager Daniel Farke. “With his pace he is so hard to handle, and also his technique is fantastic. He has an end product. Without any doubt he is a top-class player.”
Poor Norwich, who conceded four – Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood adding the others – and could have lost by more, they are Championship bound. There is much to admire about them. They have never stopped trying to play the game Farke wants them to play and have some fine young players, not least Todd Cantwell, but the game is almost up. They already look too far adrift at the bottom to survive.
As for United, wins like this make everyone feel good and make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look cool, calm and serene in the manager’s chair, comfortable and secure enough to offer a staunch defence of United’s owners, the Glazer family and embattled executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, in his post-match press conference.
With the three points secured, a loud section of the home support had bellowed out songs calling for both the Glazers and Woodward to be ousted, a reminder all is not well. United are fifth in the table, 27 points worse off than leaders Liverpool, who they face at Anfield next weekend.
That should serve as a reminder of their limitations and the considerable work that still needs to be done to turn this team into one that might mount a title challenge again. The fact one of their transfer targets, Donny van de Beek, is adamant he is staying at Ajax, at least until the summer, shows how complicated the rebuilding project will be. For the time being, Solskjaer needs a top four finish and hopefully a trophy, whether that is the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup – they have a replay against Wolves this week – or the Europa League.
“Our problem has been inconsistency,” said captain Harry Maguire. “We have played two good games and one bad and it has not been good enough in terms of that.
“We are not getting carried away. It was a good performance, clean sheet, win but we have to go again on Wednesday [against Wolves] and get another good result.”