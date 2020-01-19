marcus-rashford-gets-injured-because-his-manchester-united-team-mates-are-not-good-enough,-reckons-paul-ince

Paul Ince reckons Marcus Rashford has been struggling with injury because the lack of quality in the Manchester United squad puts too much pressure on the striker.

Rashford is set to miss United’s trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after suffering a back injury against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old had been left out of the starting line-up due to fitness concerns, but was brought on with the score goalless.

The England international was forced back off after suffering the set-back, because United went on to win 1-0 through a Juan Mata goal.

Ince, who played for the Red Devils from 1989-95, thinks that the lack of options and quality elsewhere in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad means that Rashford is called upon too much and that has led him to injury.

‘Rashford is one of the very few players I would call a proper United player in that team,’ Ince told the Sun.

‘He understands the history and what level you need to be a top player. He is at that level and goes the extra 100 yards- and he puts a strain on his body by doing that.

‘Maybe that’s the reason he gets injured. Liverpool and City can go two goals or three goals up and bring off their top players – United cannot do that. The club relies on Rashford because they cannot score goals without him.

‘Is he the victim of his own success? You could say that, but this is where they are currently.’

United have scored 36 goals in 22 Premier League games this season, so they have not exactly struggled for goals, but much of that has been down to Rashford.

He has scored 14 times in the league and 19 in all competitions, leaving the Red Devils quite blunt when he hasn’t been able to strike.

With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both leaving for Inter Milan over the summer and only Daniel James being added to Solskjaer’s forward options, United have become quite light up front.

The regular front three of Rashford, James and Anthony Martial only have 18-year-old Mason Greenwood for back-up, which has led to the added pressure on the starting strikers.

