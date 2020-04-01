🔥Marcus Mumford teases self-filmed video for charity single You'll Never Walk Alone🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Marcus Mumford filmed his own video for a charity single because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Mumford And Sons singer has released a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with all proceeds going to War Child UK and the Grenfell Foundation. He filmed the video, which is expected to be released shortly, on Monday at home.

He said: “They packaged up three cameras and sent them to me… and I set them all up. I think I managed to capture that as well because I pressed record on the first one so there I am running around my little studio setting up tripods and then singing down the line.

“You can tell it’s a video on lockdown, it’s just me in a room singing.”

The single marks the first music released by Mumford as a solo artist, with members of Mumford and Sons currently taking a break to focus on side projects. The group released their last album, Delta, in 2018.