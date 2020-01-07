marcelo-bielsa-glad-alexandre-lacazette-wasn’t-sent-off-for-kicking-out-at-leeds-united-player

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has played down Alexandre Lacazette’s kick out at Gaetano Berardi in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round victory on Monday night.

VAR was called into action in the 75th minute when Lacazette clipped the heels of Berardi after a coming together off the ball, but it was determined that the action did not constitute violent conduct or a red card.

Tottenham star Heung-min Song was sent off for a similar offence against Chelsea in the Premier League, but Bielsa said he was happy to accept the decision of the VAR.

Asked about whether Lacazette should have seen red, Bielsa said at his post-match press conference: ‘If he did that, and he did not take a red card, it’s better.

‘If they had been unfair with our player, maybe it would be a pity for us. But you never wish a red card for the opponent when things like this happen.

‘It’s better to play 11 versus 11, I don’t like to claim things. But I say that because I didn’t realise this happened. I think the better thing to believe is that nothing happened because the VAR confirmed that.’

Leeds were well on top in the first half of Monday’s clash but Arsenal improved after the half-time break, with Reiss Nelson scoring the goal that booked their passage into the next round.

Lacazette admitted afterwards that new head coach Mikel Arteta was not happy in the dressing room at the break and had let the players know about it.

‘He [Arteta] shouted a lot, he was not happy because we knew they were going to play like this and we didn’t respect what he said,’ explained the French striker.

‘In the second half it was a lot better and thank you Reiss for the goal.’

