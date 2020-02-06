Marcelo Bielsa accuses Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah of 'underestimating Leeds' after loan spell cut short

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has criticised Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah over the manner in which his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short last month.

Bielsa accused the England U21 striker of “underestimating what Leeds is as a club”, after his frustrations at a lack of playing time led to his season-long loan being terminated in January, initially with a view to joining another Championship club, though Mikel Arteta eventually decided to keep him at the Emirates.

Nketiah played second fiddle to Patrick Bamford for the majority of his stay, despite scoring some crucial late goals as a substitute, and Bielsa insisted that expectations that he would start from the outset were unrealistic.

“Nketiah arrived here because Leeds was the ideal place to grow, because it was me who was going to coach him,” Bielsa said. “I know who I am and I don’t believe those messages. Everything around the transfer of Eddie was a lie, Nketiah came to play. In any way. He didn’t play and he left.

“But even worse, because I, in two situations, I put Bamford on the bench and in two months he was with us, he wasn’t able to play. Players do preseason. One player in six months plays two matches, thinks he will arrive to one club and play is underestimating what Leeds is as a club, a team and an institution.”

Nketiah marked his first start since returning to the Gunners with a goal in the FA Cup win over Bournemouth last week, and has also made two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Bielsa backed the 20-year-old to go on and become a key man for club and country, but believes the experience of battling for his shirt with Bamford would have been good for his development.

“I think that Nketiah is going to be one of the best English players,” he added. “He was a starter twice, moving one player like Bamford, a great player and a day later he decides to leave the club.

“Again, the agreement we did with Arsenal, because players don’t go to another club just to play. They go to try to compete with another teammate to play. Because if you are going to be a player of a top level club and you cannot deserve one place in one team that is supposed to have a player of less level, so you have to find a club that tells you you don’t have to play whatever happens.

“The manager who says this lies to him. I’m talking about Nketiah, Great player, great pro, great human.”