maratha-group-asks-authorities-to-file-case-against-akshay-kumar-over-ad

Aurangabad:

A Maratha organisation has submitted a letter to the district and police authorities in Maharashtra’s Nanded, seeking a case against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for allegedly hurting the community’s sentiments by featuring in an advertisement which they say defames Maratha warriors, an official said today.

Calling the advertisement an “insult” of the Maratha warriors, the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday submitted the letter to Nanded District Collector and Vazirabad Police, urging them to register a case against the actor.

In the Nirma washing powder advertisement, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a Maratha king whose army returns victorious from battle and then sets about washing their own soiled clothes. “The king’s army knows how to thrash enemies as well as wash their clothes,” Akshay Kumar says in the ad.

“We received a letter from the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday, in which they demanded that a case be filed against Akshay Kumar for hurting the community’s sentiments. We have forwarded the letter to the superintendent’s office,” in-charge of Vazirabad Police Station SS Shivale said.

The actor and the detergent brand have also come under flak on social media with the #BoycottNirma hashtag trending on Twitter.