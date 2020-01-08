mar-a-lago-incident-being-investigated-by-secret-service,-palm-beach-police

January 8, 2020 | 1: 53pm

An unspecified incident at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago has sparked an “open and active investigation” by the Secret Service and the Palm Beach Police Department, according to a report.

“During an encounter with local law enforcement, an individual made non-threatening statements about a person under Secret Service protection,” a law enforcement agent told the Miami Herald. “As part of standard practice, Palm Beach police contacted the local Secret Service office.”

The newspaper reports that no arrests have been made thus far.

President Trump had been at his South Florida home for a two week holiday until Sunday, just 24 hours before the incident reportedly occurred.

Secret Service is leading the investigation, and is also receiving support from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, according to the paper.

Trump’s beloved beach resort has been under heightened security amid increased tensions with Iran, which threatened to target the president’s Florida home among other Trump properties.

“As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of our criminal investigations,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to The Herald.