maps:-what-forecasters-are-saying-about-the-timing-of-saturday’s-storm

Another weekend, another storm.

Meteorologists are predicting that the weather system forecast to impact Massachusetts and the region on Saturday will likely only bring widespread rain to southern New England. But there is a chance some of the area’s higher elevations, and northern New England, could see snow.

“Signs point more and more to a cold rain for the majority of southern New England on Saturday,” the National Weather Service wrote Thursday. “Confidence is very high that a soaking storm system arrives over the weekend, while chances of snow outside of the highest elevations are decreasing.”

Below, what local forecasters are saying about the potential timing of the storm and its precipitation.

National Weather Service: “Plan on being inside Saturday afternoon & overnight.”

When making your plans for this weekend, plan on being inside Saturday afternoon & overnight. A weekend storm will bring widespread rain to southern New England, with a chance for snow only in the highest elevations, more so in northern New England pic.twitter.com/MWLhCNp2XY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 23, 2020

Michael Page, NBC10 Boston and NECN: “Mostly a late Saturday and early Sunday thing.”

Good Morning! Nice and mild to end the week, and then we wait for the weekend storm. Mostly a late Saturday and early Sunday thing…and mostly wet for Southern New England. Want snow? Head to ski country. Again. More on @NECN through 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/iGWa2bE8bC — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) January 23, 2020

Chris Lambert, WHDH: “Dinner and a movie Saturday night? Rain boots and umbrellas needed.”

Dinner and a movie Saturday night? Rain boots and umbrellas needed. About an inch of rain Saturday evening. Localized 1.5″ amounts possible. pic.twitter.com/4i0wd8o95P — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 23, 2020

Snow and mix widespread across Ski Country late Saturday/Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/4tlZTk36LQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 23, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: “Most of the rain should be over by Sunday Morning.”

Weekend storm will be rain across most of Southern New England beginning later Saturday and continuing Saturday Night. Most of the rain should be over by Sunday Morning #wcvb pic.twitter.com/tcGcE6OuHK — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) January 23, 2020

Rainfall potential for later Saturday through Saturday Night #wcvb pic.twitter.com/c4e22REe8U — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) January 23, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: “It looks like more rain this weekend with mountain snow.”

It looks like more rain this weekend with mountain snow. I’ve highlighted areas in pink where things may be briefly icy or snowy Saturday afternoon before turning to rain. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/C4qftklEr9 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 23, 2020

Zack Green, WBZ: “Snow reserved for higher elevations of northern New England from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.”