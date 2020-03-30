Maps shows food assistance locations in Kent County

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
maps-shows-food-assistance-locations-in-kent-county

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 08: 33 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 08: 37 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new interactive map shows Kent County residents affected by the COVID-19 response where they can get food assistance.

The interactive map shows every location where organizations are offering food, shelter, safety and other services for those affected by COVID-19, according to Projects for Purpose.  

Information for each location includes details of available
food resources, the name of the organization, hours of operation and more.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave
to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If
you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only
to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of
severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

—-

Online: Kent
County Food Access Sites

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources

