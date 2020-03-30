maps-shows-food-assistance-locations-in-kent-county

by: WOODTV.com staff

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 08: 37 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new interactive map shows Kent County residents affected by the COVID-19 response where they can get food assistance.

The interactive map shows every location where organizations are offering food, shelter, safety and other services for those affected by COVID-19, according to Projects for Purpose.

Information for each location includes details of available

food resources, the name of the organization, hours of operation and more.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave

to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If

you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only

to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of

severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

