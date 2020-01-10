maps-show-how-australia’s-temperatures-have-risen-over-the-last-100-years

Weather experts have charted how Australia’s temperature has shot up over the last 110 years, as the hottest and driest on record continues to fuel wildfires across the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) measured the differences by comparing the figures to the international standard, which uses the 30-year mean from 1961 to 1990 as the long-term average.

They mapped out the changes using a colour temperature scale ranging from -3C to 3C.

Below average temperatures between -1C and -3C are indicated by blues and greens, while above average temperatures of 1C to 3C are marked yellow, red and brown.

Last year’s weather map showed the country practically covered in reds and yellows, indicating that most regions experienced above average temperature anomalies.

The images showed that temperatures in Australia have increased by 1.4C since 1910.

Most of that rise has occurred over the last 50 or 60 years.

The findings emerged in the BoM’s annual climate report, which also noted that Australia had experienced its warmest year on record.

Its national average temperature is said to have been 1.52C above average – smashing the previous record of 1.33C from 2013.

The highest average maximum temperature of 49.9C was recorded in Nullarbor in South Australia, setting a new December record.

Australia also endured its driest year to date with an average national rainfall of 277.6mm – 40 cent less than usual.

The BoM’s head of climate monitoring Dr Karl Braganza said it was ‘quite a common occurrence for dry and warm conditions to be coupled to each other’.

But he added: ‘Having said that, we’ve been keeping rainfall records since 1900 and temperature records since 1910, we’ve never seen an overlapping of both the hottest year on record and the driest year on record.’

Dr Braganza said last year’s figures cannot be dismissed as a freak one-off, MailOnline reports.

The country experienced around five times the number of extreme hot days in 2019 than it did in the mid-20th century.

In 2019, there were 11 days where the national average temperature was above 40C.

However, there were only two in 1972, two in 2013 and seven across the summer of 2018/19.

The country has been ravaged by bushfires since September.

They have so far claimed 26 lives and wiped out half a billion animals.