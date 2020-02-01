Maplewood Steak ‘n Shake robber gets 9 1/2 years

MAPLEWOOD — A man who robbed the Maplewood Steak ‘n Shake was sentenced Friday to 9 1/2 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.On Oct. 24, 2018, Frank Brothers forced the the restaurant’s manager to open the safe at gunpoint, stealing an unspecified amount of cash, prosecutors said. Brothers, 30, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and a gun charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in November.

Missouri Department of Corrections mugshot of Frank Brothers.