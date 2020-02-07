Maplewood man, named a Westminster dog show judge, proves he’s a breed apart

Larry Adams, a renowned corgi judge and breeder from Maplewood, takes his two-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Ellie, for a stroll at the St. Charles Missouri Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show at the Purina Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gray Summit. Adams, who has bred corgis since the 1970s, will be judging eight terrier breeds and five herding breeds at the Westminster Dog Show on Feb. 10-11. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi is shown at the St. Charles Missouri Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show at the Purina Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gray Summit. Larry Adams, renowned Corgi expert and 2020 Westminster judge, has been judging Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi canine contestants since 1997. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com