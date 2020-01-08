map:-how-much-snow-accumulated-in-mass.-from-the-overnight-snowfall

Residents in parts of Massachusetts woke up Wednesday to a dusting of snow accumulation from an overnight weather system.

The snowfall tapered off across the Bay State between 4 and 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The main area of snow was moving offshore at 4 AM. A few snow showers are possible today, as colder air moves in on gusty west-northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/pWNuaaR2xZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 8, 2020

“Overnight snow resulted in a dusting to 1 inch across many locations south of the MA Turnpike,” service forecasters wrote. “Higher amounts on the order of 2 to 3 occurred across the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard.”

Service meteorologists cautioned that scattered snow showers and high winds would impact Massachusetts on Wednesday, with the western part of the state possibly seeing wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph.