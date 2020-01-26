many-firsts-in-this-year’s-parade-for-71st-republic-day

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today.

New Delhi:

India today celebrates 71st Republic Day with a 90-minute parade where Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest. India’s millitary might is on display at the parade that is set to witness many firsts. It start after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to the fallen soldiers of the country.Twenty-two tableaus – 16 from states and union territories and the rest from various ministries and departments – will take part in the Republic Day parade. Certain states, such as Bengal and Kerala, will not be represented after their tableau ideas were rejected by the centre.

Here is your five-point cheatsheet to the many firsts in this year’s Republic Day.