many-are-afraid-that-2020-is-off-to-a-bad-start

A virus spreading around the world and infecting more each day, wildfires ravaging the Australian outback, an escalating conflict between Iran and the U.S., 176 people killed in a plane crash resulting from that conflict, earthquakes in Turkey and the Caribbean, the worst locust swarm East Africa has experienced in decades, and a world-renown basketball player, as well as 8 others, killed in a sobering accident…

No doubt, 2020 is off to a bad start.

Even the Pope seems to be on-edge.

“Sadly, the New Year does not seem to be marked by encouraging signs, as much as by heightened tensions and acts of violence,” Pope Francis said in an address on Jan. 9.

Many feel that the stretch of bad events that kicked 2020 off will tarnish the year as a whole.

2020 so far: 1. Tension between US and Iran

2. Australia wildfires

3. Philippines volcanic eruption

4. Coronavirus

— 𝐅𝐢𝐣𝐢 ⛓ (@fijidono) January 26, 2020

Romin Tafarodi, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, thinks that the unfortunate timing of these events is a crucial factor in our fear of the new year.

“If you’re going to have a bad month, you don’t want it to be January, it sets up expectations for the entire year,” Tafarodi said in a phone interview. “We all sort of still have this sense that we want the new year to start well because it heralds a good year to come.”

The fear that 2020 is off to a bad start is a common sentiment on social media and that fear only seems to increase every time another bad thing happens.

Tafarodi says the nature of our digital age contributes to our fear.

“We are now living in a digital age where whatever happens around the world, very quickly if not instantaneously becomes amplified… so that would only contribute to our sense that it’s a terrible time,” Tafarodi says. “The way we experience these events is much more graphic and intimate… and so that in my view can only make it seem like ‘my God, all these things are happening to us collectively, it seems like it’s here in our living rooms.’”







According to Tafarodi, a sense of guilt might make some of the negative events in 2020 feel subjectively worse. Whether it be the news that the coronavirus may have spread from a meat market, or that climate change is contributing to the Australian bushfires, or that improper diplomacy resulted in escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, a sense that humanity is causing many of these events may add to the fear and upset.

“I think that one response that we have, whether it’s conscious or unconscious, is to feel ‘my God, we’re causing these problems,’” Tafarodi says.

But a question remains: should we be afraid of 2020?

Some experts say that while bad events (or a string of bad events) may pop up from time to time, it doesn’t necessarily detract from the overall state of the world.

Take the coronavirus for example.

Isaac Bogoch is an Infectious disease specialist based out of the Toronto General Hospital and the University of Toronto.

“I would say we are living in probably the best time for overall health in the world, ever, in the history of humankind,” Bogoch said in a phone interview. “When we look at the world in its entirety, never before in the history of human kind has life expectancy been this long, have people had the same quality of life, have people had the same level of nutrition.”

Bogoch says that while we do live in a relatively healthy present day, we should still work to improve global health.

“It doesn’t mean that the job is done, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t work and need in the world… we still have a lot of work to do in areas that are disadvantaged.”

Along with global health, there is evidence to suggest that the modern world has significantly improved upon the recent past in many areas.

Adult literacy has increased, the number of democracies has increased, and battle deaths have decreased.

Steven Pinker is a psychology professor at Harvard University.

He says that the much of the world’s progress is “invisible to most people because they don’t get their understanding of the world through numbers, they get it from through headlines. Journalism by its very nature conceals progress, because it presents sudden events rather than gradual trends,” Pinker wrote in an article for The Financial Times.

“Most things that happen suddenly are bad: a war, a shooting, an epidemic, a scandal, a financial collapse. Most things that are good consist either of nothing happening — like a nation that is free from war and famine — or things that happen gradually but compound over the years, such as declines in poverty, illiteracy and disease.”

In the same address where he preached that the times were discouraging, Pope Francis also urged people to have hope.

“Precisely in light of these situations, we cannot give up hope. And hope requires courage. It means acknowledging that evil, suffering and death will not have the last word, and that even the most complex questions can and must be faced and resolved.”

