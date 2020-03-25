manushi-chhillar:-‘i-salute-the-doctors-and-nurses-who-are-in-the-thick-of-action’

By Lekhaka |

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 14: 49 [IST]

Manushi Chhillar is born to doctor parents. Despite the coronavirus threat, for her father Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar and mother, Neelam Chhillar, working from home is not an option. They are dedicated doctors who have to continue their work daily despite the situation and are a huge inspiration to Manushi, who constantly looks up to their level of commitment and dedication. While Manushi's father is working in Mumbai, her mother is neck-deep in work in Delhi and the 22-year-old actress salutes them and the entire medical fraternity for their incessant work every single day. "Being the daughter of doctor parents, I can only say one thing – I'm hugely proud of how my parents and the fraternity at large. They are continuing to work regularly and treating patients in need despite the crisis and the level of critical risk to their own lives," says Manushi. The former Miss World adds, "I salute the doctors and nurses who are directly treating coronavirus patients and are in the thick of action. We do not have words to thank you enough. This community has worked tirelessly for generations protecting and helping people worldwide and they are the only people who can mitigate this growing crisis today. To the entire medical fraternity across the world, I thank you for your dedication, devotion and resilience. The entire world is in gratitude." Meanwhile, Manushi has been signed on as the leading lady of YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the gorgeous Sanyogita, the love of the king's life. Manushi has been one of the most sought-after new faces in Bollywood and the ethereal beauty is getting the grandest launch any newcomer has seen in recent times.