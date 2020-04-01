🔥Manuel Neuer to Chelsea? Oliver Kahn backs goalkeeper to stay at Bayern Munich and mentor Alexander Nubel🔥

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn evidently holds no concerns over a potential exit for Manuel Neuer, backing the rumoured Chelsea target to impart his wisdom to imminent challenger Alexander Nubel.

World Cup-winner Neuer, now 34, has been with the reigning Bundesliga champions since 2011, though is one of a number of experienced Bayern players with less than 18 months left to run on their current contracts.

Links to Chelsea first emerged last month, with Frank Lampard’s current no1 Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling to justify his £71.6million price tag – a world-record fee for a goalkeeper – at Stamford Bridge and dropped earlier in the season in favour of 38-year-old deputy Willy Caballero following a string of high-profile errors.

Speculation over Neuer’s future was exacerbated in January when Bayern agreed a deal to sign Schalke’s Nubel ahead of the 2020/21 season, though Kahn believes the former remains at the peak of his powers and will stay first choice for the foreseeable future.

“In general, as I have shown myself, goalkeepers can of course play into old age, but maintaining a high level is a great challenge,” Kahn told German publication Bild.

“In Alexander Nubel, we get a highly-talented goalkeeper, who has the chance to develop and learn behind Manuel Neuer.

“Not many have the opportunity to work with the best goalkeeper in the world every day.”

Speaking earlier this week, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted that new contract offers for the likes of Neuer, David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Thiago would not be affected by the current coronavirus shutdown that is posing huge financial challenges for clubs around the globe.

“For Manuel [Neuer], the same applies as for all the players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2021,” he said.

“We had already submitted offers before the coronavirus crisis, and we don’t want to take advantage of the crisis now in order to push these well-deserving players down in price.

“I think that all these players know that they have a very solid and very reliable employer in FC Bayern who deals with them very fairly.”