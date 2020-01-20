man’s-arm-‘exploded’-after-catheter-was-put-in-wrong

A goldsmith who made jewels for the Royal Family said he feels like his ‘arm is being scolded 24 hours a day’ after a catheter insertion went wrong.

Tony Bellingham, 62, started experiencing chest pains while boxing with his sons in August, 2017, and was rushed to hospital suffering a suspected heart attack.

But doctors made a mistake when attempting to insert a catheter into his right arm, rupturing his radial nerve and right artery.

Surgeons battled to save his arm for 10 hours after it split wide open.

It was saved but Tony, of Bromley, south-east London, was left suffering with lifelong Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome, which is dubbed the worst pain known to humans.

The disease results in burning, stabbing, shooting and throbbing pain and even if Tony over washes his hands he suffers blisters the equivalent of third degree burns.

It is dubbed the ‘Suicide Disease’, as 40 per cent of sufferers take their own life due to the daily excruciating pain.

Tony, who has made personal jewellery for Princess Diana and Princess Margaret, said: ‘The easiest way to explain it is that they call it the suicide disease for good reason.

‘For me it feels like my arm is being scolded with steam 24 hours of every day seven days a week without any kind of break.

‘It affects your sanity and is completely and utterly overwhelming not just physically but mentally and emotionally.

‘It literally feels like I have my arm in steam the entire time. You can’t genuinely comprehend it.

‘I have been in various self-help groups for people with CRPS and in my group there were 30 but 14 have killed themselves and one was just before Christmas.

‘It is a very cruel thing. It beats you and crushes you and reduces you to zero and below. There is no cure and I will have it until the day I die.’

Tony, who was also commissioned by the White House for his work, added: ‘The saddest part was they misdiagnosed me… I had in layman’s terms, cramp in my heart from the training.’

The father successfully sued the NHS for £125,000 but once solicitor fees were paid Tony was left physically and mentally broken.

Tony – whose work has been compared with Ruissian jeweller Carl Faberge – thought his career was ruined.

He added: ‘I also made a couple of very personal pieces that went to Princess Diana which was rather nice.

‘She was such an incredibly famous woman. I made her a pendant necklace, a small watch and several smaller pieces of jewellery like earrings.’

But with the help of his three sons, Tony refused to become another harrowing statistic and remarkably re-learned how to use his arm.

He has produced his first masterpiece since the injury – a golden falcon which is expected to sell to a Saudi Arabian client for £250,000.

It took him one year to complete, with the help of son Matthew, 23, and he said his passion for creating art has helped keep him alive.

Tony added: ‘If I contemplate what the other choice is I will end up as one of the suicide statistics.

‘As I said to my sons when I first started teaching them to box – it is about never stopping fighting and they quickly fired back at me about this.’

Matthew is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps and the pair are re-launching the family jewellery business, Bellingham & Bellingham.

He added: ‘Matthew is a powerful young man and made me think that the only way I could beat it was to teach myself to make something of beauty in spite of this.

‘I will never be able to stop it and the only way I have of fighting back is to make something incredible.’