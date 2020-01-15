manoj-tiwari’s-morphed-video-dancing-to-poll-song-made-by-supporter:-aap

The video was captioned: “Lage Raho Kejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it”

New Delhi:

A “morphed” video showing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dancing to AAP’s assembly poll campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” was made by a supporter and not by the party, the Aam Aadmi Party has informed the Delhi election body.

The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had issued a notice for violation of the Model Code of Conduct to the Aam Aadmi Party and sought its reply after it posted the video on its social media pages on January 11.

On Twitter, the video was captioned: “Lage Raho Kejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it”.

The AAP, in its reply on Tuesday, said the video was not created by it, but by a party supporter who had “morphed” visuals from Mr Tiwari’s films and weaved it into the video with “Lage Raho Kejriwal” playing in the background, according to a poll official.

The party had just shared it on its Twitter handle, the AAP said in its reply, the official said.

The AAP was also issued a notice for a campaign video showing children singing and dancing, which was considered a violation of the Election Commission and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights guidelines. Its reply to this notice is awaited.