Manly star’s radical coronavirus protection step

Manly’s Addin Fonua-Blake has broached the idea of playing in a protective face mask, as the Sea Eagles forward donned the mask during a media conference on Tuesday morning.

As the uncertainty builds around the future of the game, it’s clear some players are taking every precaution to keep the virus at bay.

Yet when Fonua-Blake fronted the cameras, it appeared like the forward was trying to make light of the situation with a Rudy Gobert type of gag, poking fun at how panic-driven society had become.

The front-rower walked up to the microphones with the mask covering his face and coughed twice, before reassuring the journalists in attendance that the cough wasn’t real.

“Nah nah, that was fake, that was fake” he laughed.

Things turned serious when Fonua-Blake started addressing media questions, preaching the virtues of staying on the safe side.

“I just don’t want to get sick and don’t want to get anyone else sick if I’ve got it. This is my own thing. I saw a few people wearing it, so thought I’d give it a try,” he told reporters.

While it seemed like Fonua-Blake was putting on a gag to get a reaction from his teammates, the 24-year-old said he was taking the threat of the virus seriously and the mask was precautionary measure to keep himself safe.

The Manly forward said other players will soon wear masks. (Getty)

He admitted that his teammates were the ones poking fun at him when he arrived at training with it on.

“I just rocked up today with it. A few boys had a laugh, but they won’t be laughing if they get sick,” he said.

“I’m just taking every precaution seriously, using hand sanitisers and wearing this mask.

“Everyone’s got their perspective on it and you’ve got to respect their decision whether they believe in it or not.”

The Manly star expressed his belief that other players will soon be wearing masks and questioned whether they could wear them during games.

Fonua-Blake said he has no problem with the game being put on hold. (Getty)

“If people think they won’t get it … it’s up to them if they wear the mask. I reckon there will be a lot more people wearing it, it’s a precautionary thing,” he said.

“I’ve got four kids at home, so I would hate to catch it. Not saying any of you (media) have it, but I would hate to catch it and take it home with me.

“My biggest concern now is obviously welfare of the players.

“Like Cameron Smith said a lot of people have families, older parents, and you would hate for one of them to get sick.

“If it means putting the comp on hold, put it on hold. But you put your trust in whoever is running it all, they will make the best decision.”

Manly teammate Jake Trbojevic said the club supports the Tongan international, telling reporters: “If that’s what he wants to do, good on him, we support him on that.”