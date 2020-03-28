Manila Pradhan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Manila Pradhan born on 1995 (Age: 25 Years, as in 2020) in Namchi, South Sikkim is an Indian model. She is the winner of MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019. She started her modelling career by participating in MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019.

Family, Caste, Boyfriend

Father Name:- Not Known

Mother Name:- Not Known

Brother Name:- Not Known

Sister Name:- Not Known

Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known

Husband Name:- N/A

Children:- N/A

Education, Qualification

Manila Pradhan completed her graduation (Pharmacy) from Himalayan Pharmacy Institute, Sikkim. After that, she went to Mumbai to pursue a course in acting and theatre. She wanted to complete her graduation in fashion designing. But, her parents asked her to do graduation in Pharmacy.

Career

Initially, her parents were against her decision for opting modelling as her career. It took her around a year and a half to convince her parents. She started her modelling career by participating in MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019. She auditioned for the show thrice and then received a confirmation call from the makers of the show.

When she got the confirmation call from MTV Supermodel of the Year, she got very excited and reached the shooting venue eight and a half hours before the shoot started. She was rejected from the Femina Miss India Northeast contest because of her height.

Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 1995

1995 Age:- 25 Years (as in 2020)

25 Years (as in 2020) Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 Inch

168 cm, 5 feet 6 Inch Weight:- 53 Kg

53 Kg Figure Measurement:- 33-26-33

Net Worth:- Not Known

Not Known Car Collection:- Not Known

