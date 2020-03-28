Manila Pradhan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Manila Pradhan born on 1995 (Age: 25 Years, as in 2020) in Namchi, South Sikkim is an Indian model. She is the winner of MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019. She started her modelling career by participating in MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019.

Family, Caste, Boyfriend

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Not Known
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Education, Qualification

Manila Pradhan completed her graduation (Pharmacy) from Himalayan Pharmacy Institute, Sikkim. After that, she went to Mumbai to pursue a course in acting and theatre. She wanted to complete her graduation in fashion designing. But, her parents asked her to do graduation in Pharmacy.

Career

Initially, her parents were against her decision for opting modelling as her career. It took her around a year and a half to convince her parents. She started her modelling career by participating in MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019. She auditioned for the show thrice and then received a confirmation call from the makers of the show.

When she got the confirmation call from MTV Supermodel of the Year, she got very excited and reached the shooting venue eight and a half hours before the shoot started. She was rejected from the Femina Miss India Northeast contest because of her height.

Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 1995
  • Age:- 25 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 Inch
  • Weight:- 53 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 33-26-33
  • Net Worth:- Not Known
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Biography

Some fact about

  • She also appeared on the Sikkim Chronicle.
  • Manila wants to learn more about theatre.
  • She was rejected from the Femina Miss India Northeast contest because of her height.
  • She wanted to complete her graduation in fashion designing. But, her parents asked her to do graduation in Pharmacy.

