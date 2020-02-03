mandy-patinkin-on-being-a-perfectionist

Impeachment Trial

Coronavirus Outbreak

Travel Ban

LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant

Peanut Allergy Treatment

Surgical Gown Recall

Locust Outbreak

News

US

World

Politics

Entertainment

Health

MoneyWatch

Technology

Science

Crime

Sports

Democratic candidates bombard Iowa airwaves in final stretch

In ashes of Australia’s bushfires, town pulls together to rebuild

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil declares early spring “a certainty”

Boston student confirmed as 8th U.S. coronavirus case

Woman accused of arson, running over husband, speaks out

Release of key Iowa poll canceled less than 48 hours before caucuses

NFL Hall of Fame class of 2020 announced

Washington sees spike in number of stoned drivers involved in deadly crashes

Warm water found at “vital point” under “doomsday glacier”

Coronavirus

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

Complete coverage of the outbreak

Facebook to take action against fake posts about coronavirus

Dow sinks 600 points as coronavirus fears mount

Super Bowl security threats: Terrorism, drugs, coronavirus

UC Berkeley deletes post saying xenophobia is “common reaction” to coronavirus

Trump creates task force to lead U.S. coronavirus response

Do face masks protect against coronavirus?

Shows

CBS This Morning

CBS Evening News

60 Minutes

CBS This Morning: Saturday

Face The Nation

Sunday Morning

48 Hours

CBSN Originals

NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget

Live

Latest headlines

CBSN Bay Area

CBSN Boston

CBSN Los Angeles

CBSN Minnesota

CBSN New York

CBSN Philly

CBS Sports HQ

ET Live

LIVE

More

Latest

Video

Photos

Podcasts

In Depth

Local

Log In

Newsletters

Mobile

RSS

Shop

Search

Search:

Live

Watch CBSN Live

View CBS News In

CBS News App

Open

Chrome

Safari

Continue