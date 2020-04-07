mandy-moore-recently-gave-a-wonderful-surprise-to-the-‘a-walk-to-remember’-fans-by-singing-only-hope-at-an-in-home-concert!-the-fans-are-all-emotional-and-you-need-to-see-this!

We still shed a tear or two whenever we watch the classic romantic movie A WALK to Remember. Recently the star actress I the film Mandy Moore sang a gong from the film am to revive the memories once again. Let us have a look.

MANDY MOORE JUST DID “ONLY HOPE” on her Instagram Live THIS IS NOT A DRILL FOLKS @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/Aq8ubb9Rfl — Joe Hackman (@joethehack) April 6, 2020

Mandy Moore Did A Beautiful Musical Performance Along With Her Husband!

The actress sang a rendition of “Only Hope,” the 1999 Switchfoot song made famous by Moore’s 2002 film A Walk to Remember. Mandy sang the song via her Instagram live. Fans are living the music video and it is creating a stir online as well.

The beautiful and heartfelt moment was aptly captured by Twitter user Ilana Kaplan. This is Us star Mandy Moore can be seen singing in a chic polka-dot dress alongside husband and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, who accompanied her on guitar as well. Have a look at the beautiful musical cover that will refresh all the memories of the iconic love story.

Fans Can Enjoy Several Other Musical Performances From The Actress!

We all remember the iconic song in the film. In this extremely beautiful yet poignant movie, Mandy’s character Jamie sings an emotional sing titled Only Hope and Landon gives her an unplanned onstage kiss. This is when a beautiful relationship starts in the movie.

The actress has recently announced on Instagram account that she and Goldsmith will be doing weekly concerts on IG live. This means there’s plenty of time for fans to enjoy songs from The Princess Diaries and Tangled as well. Now that the whole world is going through a lockdown situation these mucosal covers will surely bring a smile on everyone’s face. What can be better than beautiful musical covers.