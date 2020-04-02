mandana-karimi-worried-for-family-in-iran-amid-covid-19-crisis;-says-‘situation-is-really-bad-there’

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11: 26 [IST]

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected all walks of life across the world. The only silver lining of this grim situation is the quality time that people are finally spending with their loved ones amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, Mandana Karimi isn't that lucky! Her family, which includes her mother, two brothers and a close friend, are at home in Iran, and she can't be with them. The Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress expressed her concern while speaking to Hindustan Times and was quoted as saying, "For my friends in India, the situation hit them for the past two weeks. For me, I've been stressed with this whole situation for 60 days. My mom was supposed to be with me here for Holi, she's been doing this for seven-eight years now. This year, she couldn't. I can't send her anything, they have a lot of problems with hand sanitisers and medicines. The only way we connect is through the internet. The situation is really bad there," she says, adding how the government "isn't supporting" people. Talking about how the situation is bad in Iran, Mandana continued, "So, the community has decided to shut down places, and have made a hand wash station outside the shops that are open. Even tests aren't available, so literally they take you to the hospital if you need to be in the ICU, there's no getting healed." The actress revealed that she is constantly in touch with everyone back home in Iran and told the tabloid, "Taking stress doesn't help anyone, you're fighting a virus which has to do with the immune system. I couldn't work out for three-four days in the beginning, as I'd constantly be on the phone. It hit me hard when I sat one day. Then I put myself back together and started working out." Speaking about how her habit of not stocking on food is affecting her, Mandana said, "I'm still struggling with how to store food, because I'm always travelling, so I didn't used to store food. Now I'm learning how to package chicken and fresh veggies. It's a learning process. I have two dogs at home too. This is how our new life is going to be. I'm not used to staying at home the whole day." Mandana has starred in films like Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3 among others. She was last seen in Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz.