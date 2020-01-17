manchester-united’s-young-forward-trio-challenged-to-become-modern-day-answer-to-ronaldo,-rooney-and-tevez

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to become Manchester United’s modern-day answer to Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez as he dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s “defensive” jibes.

United’s youthful attack of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have 39 goals between them this season, one more than Liverpool’s gilded attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

And, while Solskjaer believes that the trio will need time to hone their understanding having started just one Premier League game together this season in the 4-1 win over Newcastle, when they plundered all of United’s goals, he is excited about what the future holds for them.

“We can see those three, we’ve got them on long contracts, and we can see them developing into a very exciting front three,” the United manager said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face the Premier League leaders.

“I was here with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney, that’s what we want as United supporters and manager – you want to see them express themselves, go to Anfield and put fear into their defenders. We’ve got Dan James here as well who adds to that so I’m very excited about it.