manchester-united’s-paul-pogba-provides-injury-update-as-he-begins-his-rehab-after-ankle-operation

Paul Pogba is already working on his rehabilitation from an ankle injury after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

The Manchester United midfielder has made just two substitute appearances since the end of September and is still set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after the operation on the troublesome ankle.

The operation took place on Tuesday and the Frenchman was posting on Instagram as early as Wednesday of him receiving some physio work and doing a few sit-ups and work on his back.

The 26-year-old captioned the footage: ‘No time to waste, back at it again.’

The ankle was still heavily strapped and there is a lot of work still to be done, but United are hoping Pogba will be back in full training by the end of January, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying on 29 December that he faces three or four weeks out.

The World Cup winner was wearing a Valencia shirt in the footage, which may have raised a few eyebrows, but the jersey had ‘Kondogbia 6’ on the back, a tribute to his good friend Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Pogba was certainly in better shape on Wednesday than he was immediately after the operation, when he was clearly still under the effects of the anesthetic.

Paul Pogba high as a kite after undergoing ankle surgery 🥴 pic.twitter.com/2hiDppUsHe — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) January 7, 2020

‘Guys, I’m making a video on Instagram. I don’t even know if I’m okay, if I’m high or sober. Well I don’t look sober,’ Pogba said, looking a little worse for wear.

‘Just to let you know… don’t ask me if it went well. I don’t know.

‘I can’t really feel my toes but I’m still alive that’s the good news. I will keep you updated. I’m a bit pampered up!

‘And I need a haircut so the best guy that can cut hair, let me know! ‘After the operation we’ve still got the smile. Be blessed I’m still alive! Everything went well.

‘They gave me some things… I don’t even know what it is… but it feels good!’

Before the latest injury setback, Solskjaer ruled out a January exit for Pogba and that still looks unlikely, but a summer move looks increasingly likely for the former Juventus man.

He was keen to move before the season started and both he and his agent Mino Raiola have been frustrated with Manchester United blocking a move to Real Madrid.

