manchester-united’s-mary-earps-reveals-her-goalkeeping-idols-as-she-urges-fans-to-bring-the-noise-ahead-of-derby

When it comes to self-improvement, Mary Earps has always had to be creative. With footage of women’s football in short supply when she was growing up, and no specialist coaching available until her late teens, the aspiring goalkeeper was forced to do her own research, poring over clips of Iker Casillas or Pepe Reina which she would then try to put it into her own game.

“Back then, maybe if you were lucky you would catch the FA Cup final highlights on YouTube but it wasn’t realistic to study people,” she remembers. “You were going off what your coaches want you to do. I would always watch the men’s game. I loved the shot-stopping of Joe Hart, the way Casillas dealt with one-v-one battles and Pepe Reina’s side-volley was insane. Manuel Neuer all-round. Now it is probably (Marc-André) Ter Stegen. It’s too hard to choose one.”

Thankfully for Earps, and the women’s game in general, times have changed. Earps now has intensive sessions working with her coach at Manchester United, Ian Willcock, at Leigh Sports Village.

They have been fine-tuning ahead of today’s FA Cup clash against rivals Manchester City, which includes preparing for penalties if the fourth-round tie goes the distance.

The 26-year-old does not mind spot-kicks, that one-on-one battle where the odds are in favour of the attacker but which also offers the chance to be a hero. In her first game as a kid it was her turn in goal and she saved a penalty. She has been a keeper ever since and loves the role.

“I don’t know about crazy to be a keeper but you have to have something a bit different about you. Some people think I’ve got a screw loose,” she said. “The reality is you are putting your body and face in front of a ball being smashed at you from one to 30 yards. You are putting your body on the line and you have to have something different about you to want to do that, to not want to turn your back and run in the opposite direction. You have to be a bit different but normal is boring.”