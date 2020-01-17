Manchester United’s deal for Bruno Fernandes ‘under threat’ as Sporting Lisbon hold out for £55m

Manchester United’s move for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is at risk of collapsing as the two sides are £13million apart in their valuation of the midfielder.

The 25-year-old has told the Portuguese club that he wants to move to Old Trafford and has already agreed personal terms with United on a £130,000-a-week salary.

However, despite a willingness to cash in, Sporting are unhappy with United’s opening offer of around £42m, according to Portuguese station TVI24.

United included a number of add-on clauses that could see the deal eventually rise to over £60m but Sporting consider the clauses to be unrealistic and they want a greater upfront fee.

It’s claimed that Sporting are unwilling to drop their asking price as United have failed to include a player in exchange as part of the deal.

The club had been willing to accept a lower fee if a player was included but neither Andreas Pereira or Marcos Rojo were willing to move the other way.

Sporting, in any case, have ruled out Fernandes’ departure before Friday’s clash against city rivals Benfica as they want the midfielder to feature in the derby.

But United’s refusal to submit a larger offer could scupper the entire deal as the two clubs are still £13m apart in their valuations.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan watched Fernandes in Sporting’s clash against Porto earlier this month and the Norwegian has refused to deny the club’s interest in the midfielder.

The club have given Solskjaer significant funds to spend after he failed to buy a replacement for Romelu Lukaku following his £74m move to Inter Milan last summer.

