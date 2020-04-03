🔥Manchester United's biggest fears revealed… and how a watertight business plan is still vulnerable to Covid-19🔥

Manchester United’s greatest fears range from acts of terrorism and cyber-attacks to failing to lure marquee signings.

The full list is laid out in painstaking detail for investors on the New York Stock Exchange.

And while a global pandemic is not included among the risk factors that could adversely affect the club’s performance, coronavirus may well come under the category of “other events beyond our control” along with “natural disasters.”

As a publicly limited company Man United are obliged to lay out such worst-case scenarios when issuing any financial estimates – but they also provide a fascinating insight into the business of running a modern-day football club.

And why the impact of Covid-19 will be so profoundly felt by clubs around the world – and not just those listed on the stock market.

Tottenham this week announced cost-cutting measures, while Barcelona – the richest club in the world according to Deloitte’s latest money list – have had to resort to asking players to take a 70 percent pay cut.

Standard Sport revealed on Monday that United are expected to be able to resist doing likewise for longer than some due to their multiple independent revenue streams.

The commercial tie ups that have so often garnered ridicule from supporters, will help to shield them from the financial impact of football being on lockdown.

In short, United are less reliant on broadcast and matchday revenues than their rivals.

But only for so long – and their accounts spell out the numerous pressure points to the Glazers’ business model that go well beyond international crises – and in some cases have already been born out since Sir Alex Ferguson walked away from Old Trafford in 2013.

It’s notable that first and foremost on the list is the “dependence on the performance and popularity of our men’s first team.”

If nothing else it should confirm to supporters the understanding from United’s hierarchy that football is absolutely integral to the commercial ambitions of the club – despite criticism often directed at Ed Woodward.

Their popularity remains undiminished even if seven years without the title is conclusive evidence of the extent to which performance has been allowed to drop.

“Significant sources of our revenue are the result of historically strong performances in English domestic and European competitions,” United’s accounts state. “Our men’s first team’s performance can affect all four of our revenue streams” – sponsorship, retail, broadcasting and matchday tickets.

It sounds obvious – but that hasn’t prevented frequent accusations from fans that the football team has been treated as an afterthought under the Glazers.

Premier League footballers should take a pay cut – UK health secretary

Investors are warned that a “general decline in the success of our men’s first team, particularly in consecutive seasons, would negatively affect our ability to attract or retain talented players and coaching staff, as well as supporters, sponsors and other commercial partners.”

Woodward has declared this summer an “important opportunity” for United, with Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison among their transfer targets.

And the importance securing top players is also impressed upon investors.

The ability to retain and attract “the highest quality players” is described as “critical.”

United’s years of dominance under Ferguson are long gone, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho managing just two top four finishes in six seasons between them in them.

They are currently in the wake of Manchester City and Liverpool – and the club’s hierarchy are also wary further threats to their status from wealthy owners looking to buy their way into the Premier League.

City have been transformed by the billions invested in them by Abu Dhabi and United state: “In the Premier League, investment from wealthy team owners has led to teams with deep financial backing that are able to acquire top players and coaching staff, which could result in improved performance from those teams in domestic and European competitions.

“As the Premier League continues to grow in popularity, the interest of wealthy potential owners may increase, leading to additional clubs substantially improving their financial position.”

Of more immediate concern will be the effects of coronavirus and whether the season will be completed.

United have publicly declared their intention to see out the campaign, which is currently suspended until April 30.

But with no guarantee as to when football will be able to resume the Premier League faces having to pay back £762million if the 2019-20 is declared null and void.

It will require a 14-club majority to pass a motion to abandon the season – and United address their lack of control over key decisions.

“Premier League voting rules may allow other clubs to take action contrary to our interests,” they warn – adding: “our interests may not always align with the majority of clubs.”

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

Any decision to void the season or declare the current table as final would cost United millions in terms of potentially missing out on the Champions League, with broadcast revenues hit, as well as a possible penalty payment of £21m as part of their Adidas sponsorship.

United have insurance against “business interruption” and list terrorism, earthquakes and acts of war among the events beyond their control.

Crucially they add: “Our business interruption insurance only covers some, but not all, of these potential events, and even for those events that are covered, it may not be sufficient to compensate us fully for losses or damages”.

Notably, pandemic, is not stated among those events out of their control.

Even in a list as extensive as this – there is still room to be taken by surprise.