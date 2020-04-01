🔥Manchester United want Matthijs de Ligt… but do they actually need him?🔥

Manchester United missed out on Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus last summer… but it could be a case of second-time lucky for the Red Devils.

Standard Sport understands that United are monitoring De Ligt’s situation in Turin with a view to potentially making a summer bid for the 20-year-old centre-back they wanted a year ago.

De Ligt’s first season in Serie A has been mixed, and though Juve would have factored in teething issues when signing a then-teenager, there are suggestions they could already be prepared to cut their losses.

The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile, has seen Juventus players agree to a four-month pay cut given the financial implications for the club, and the Serie A club will likely be looking at areas of the squad which can be trimmed when football does eventually resume.

De Ligt earns around £14.5million a season at Juve – but that could eventually rise to nearly £22m a year with adds-on. That is still a wage United could match, while Barcelona – who also wanted De Jong to go with his Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong – will also be looking to cut costs given that they have the highest wage bill in world football.

United made no secret of their desire to sign De Ligt from Ajax, but a lack of Champions League football cost them. They would surely need to qualify for next season’s competition to tempt De Ligt, but that looked likely until the Premier League shutdown.

Interest in De Ligt could also resolve Paul Pogba’s stalemate with United. The midfielder wants to leave, but no club can afford, or is prepared to pay, anywhere close to United’s asking price – and that was before any potential financial ramifications of Covid-19 on elite clubs.

However, a part-exchange deal involving De Ligt and Pogba could work. A move would likely depend on Juve taking the first step (at least publicly), given that United will not offer money plus Pogba for De Ligt.

De Ligt clearly has potential to become one of the best defenders in the world, but the question is: do United actually need him at this point, given holes elsewhere in the squad.

Here is how his statistics stack up to Solskjaer’s current centre-backs, courtesy of SmarterScout…

Given that it was De Ligt’s form during Ajax’s stunning 2018/19 campaign which put him on the radar of Europe’s elite, it seems only right to start there. The Dutch international’s stats over that season mark him out as a clear all-rounder.

Based on SmarterScout’s rating system of marking particular traits out of 100, De Ligt scores highly across the board.

In the Dutch Eredivisie, De Ligt managed an excellent defensive output: his defending quality was scored 66/100, with a quantity of 90. De Ligt’s aerial prowess scored him 54/100 for both duels in open play and at dead balls.

However, De Ligt is not just a defender: his attacking output scored 65/100, with excellent stats for shooting (88), receiving in the box (91), dribbling (51) and his link-up play (91).

With a score of 92 for recovery play, it is clear to see how – along with De Jong – Ajax were able to so swiftly turn defence into attack.

De Ligt’s Champions League form was revelatory, and further impressive stats – 79 for attacking output, with ball retention of 73 – show how he helped spearhead his side to within seconds of a European Cup final.

Ajax were a delight to watch in Europe during the 2018/19 season, though they were ultimately unable to protect a strong lead against Tottenham – and that inexperience at the back cost them.

Juve knew they were not getting the finished article, though De Ligt’s stats in Italy still stack up.

His defending quality has improved (66 to 89), but the quantity has dipped (90 to 61) – understandable in a team which tends to dominate games, but that suggests De Ligt is having to temper the all-action approach of his Ajax days.

As such, when he has made mistakes for Juve, there has been the suggestion that it is a lack of concentration rather than quality – an trait which often separates good defenders and goalkeepers from great ones.

De Ligt has played on both the left and right for Juve, but operated predominantly on the right at Ajax – and that versatility would lend itself to United given Harry Maguire plays on the left.

Maguire has not yet hit the heights he did at Leicester so far with United, but the England international has impressed with his organisational skills; being named club captain a case in point.

At United, he still dominates in the air, with scores of 83 and 82 for aerial duels in open play and from dead balls respectively.

Maguire is also solid on the deck, with a score of 99 for dribbling and link-up play of 83 highlighting his key role in instigating moves.

David de Gea is not a ball-playing goalkeeper, but he would be comfortable having Maguire and De Ligt in front on him in terms of playing out from the back.

The issue for Solskjaer is although Maguire is his No.1 centre-back, a proper No.2 has yet to emerge.

Victor Lindelof has his moments and is capable of big performances, and his ability on the ball is underrated.

However, the Sweden international has proven shaky in the air, with an aerial style rating of 24 this season and a score of just 29 for aerial duels in open play proving the view of many a United fan that he is too easily beaten to potentially dangerous knock-ons.

Lindelof scores better from dead balls (73) and is excellent in winning ground duels (84), but relies heavily on Maguire to do the aerial work when the game is in full flow.

De Ligt would be a step up from Lindelof in terms of offering Maguire an all-round partner, though the trio would likely look comfortable in Solskjaer’s three-man back line for big games.

Luke Shaw has also proven adept when called on the slot into a back three on the left, dove-tailing with Brandon Williams at wing-back.

Chris Smalling’s form on loan at AS Roma will also give Solskjaer pause for thought, with the defender looking reborn for the Giallorossi.

Smalling boasts favourable stats on the air and on the floor, and has been a threat further forward with an attacking output of 94.

With Eric Bailly impressing on his return from a long-term injury as well, it is not as if Solskjaer will be short of options next season – and Phil Jones remains a backup squad player unless he seeks first-team football elsewhere.

Last but certainly not least, Axel Tuanzebe is highly regarded by the manager and had looked set to take Lindelof’s starting role before injury problems costing the 22-year-old earlier this term.

Verdict

Given Solskjaer has plenty of centre-back options and tactical variations which are currently working well, the situation may simply boil down to whether United feel this is a second chance that they cannot pass up.

Rarely does a player of De Ligt’s potential become available; being able to sign them a year on from a move to an elite club having missed already missed out, even rarer still.

While United question whether De Ligt is a gamble worth taking, or whether the money could be better spent on a striker, the real question is: are they really in a position to turn down the chance if he becomes available?

It is entirely possible that Pogba pushes for an exit, with a part-exchange deal representing the best-case scenario for all parties.

That would allow Solskjaer to land a target he thought had escaped him, and keep funds available for Jadon Sancho, a Pogba replacement such as Jack Grealish or James Maddison, plus a striker.

De Ligt’s arrival would surely mean Smalling and Jones are sold – possibly Bailly as well, if a suitable bid comes in – which means a big defensive reshuffle at Old Trafford.

One thing is clear: with his talent and temperament at just 20 years of age, De Ligt clearly fits the model of player Solskjaer wants to sign.

Gone are the days when United can sign world-class players on a whim – but De Ligt would be a unique opportunity in a competitive market, and one they surely cannot pass up.