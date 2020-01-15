manchester-united-vs-wolves,-fa-cup-third-round-replay:-live-score-and-latest-updates

And welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup Third Round replay between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Whenever this competition resumes with the big teams in January there is inevitably lots of talk about the Magic of the Cup (TM) Giant-killings, glamour ties and the like. In some cases it’s true that a side (say Rochdale) may want a replay away to a bigger club (say Newcastle). But when Man United and Wolves played out their 0-0 draw at Molineux a little over a week ago, it is fair to say that neither side would have been too pleased about a replay.

Both teams are fighting for fifth spot in the Premier League (and ostensibly a Champions League spot…) and have made it through to the knock-out stages of the Europa League. Man United, too, have progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and have the second leg of that against their Manchester rivals to go. So, a packed January is not ideal after a busy December for sides fighting on multiple fronts. Still, it’s better than getting knocked out, I guess?

As has been the case for most of the season, both sides’ form is a little patchy. Man United have won five of their last 10, drawing two and losing three (in four different competitions) but have notched up wins of 4-0 twice (against Norwich at the weekend and vs AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League) and 4-1 against Newcastle on Boxing Day. Wolves are looking for their first win in all competitions since beating Manchester City 3-2 in December. Since then they have drawn two (including the initial tie in this competition) and lost two.

Since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018 they have an excellent record against tonight’s opponents and have never lost, winning twice (including in last year’s FA Cup) and drawing twice. This will be the fifth time these two teams will have met within the space of a year. Who will triumph and make it to round four of the FA Cup? It’s anyone’s guess…