manchester-united-vs.-watford:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-to-watch-online,-premier-league-preview,-news

Manchester United has hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, and a win on Sunday could go a long way in deciding if the Red Devils can return to the top continental competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company welcome relegation contenders Watford to Old Trafford for Matchday 27. These two teams met not too long ago, with Watford beating United 2-0 on Dec. 22 in a stunning upset.Bruno Fernandes starts in the middle for United with Anthony Martial as the lone striker. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:Viewing informationDate: Sunday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 a.m. ETLocation: Old Trafford — Manchester, EnglandTV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -170; Draw +285; Watford +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

StorylinesManchester United: It seems crazy to think, but a United win will put the club in fifth place and just three points off the top four. That’s not all that bad considering the team looked like a mid-table squad for most of the season. The key will be building off of that win at Chelsea on Monday where United was efficient even though the club conceded 17 shots. This could be the make or break part of the season.Watford: There was a time where Watford got out of the relegation zone and looked well on its way to survival this season. Since then, the club is winless in its last four games and sitting a point back from safety. Watford is in that relegation battle that involves six teams fighting for three spots. There’s still time, but even getting a point in a game like this would get them out of the bottom three. Expect Watford to have confidence after beating United nearly two months ago, but the hosts will be looking for revenge.Manchester United vs. Watford predictionThe Red Devils hit their stride with a comfortable win at home to continue their push near the top four. Pick: Manchester United 2, Watford 0