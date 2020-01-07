manchester-united-vs-manchester-city-tv-channel,-live-stream,-kick-off-time,-odds,-team-news-and-head-to-head

Manchester United host Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night as both teams look to take a crucial advantage into the second tie.

The Red Devils are not taking a great deal of momentum into the contest after defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League and a draw with Wolves in the FA Cup in their last two outings.

City, in contrast, have won their last three matches, although it was United that came out on top when the sides met in the league in December.

The second leg is played at the Etihad on Wednesday 29 January with the winners going on to face Leicester City or Aston Villa in the Wembley final.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match is on Tuesday 7 January with kick-off at 8pm at Old Trafford.

What TV channel is Manchester United vs Manchester City on and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Subscribers can stream the action on Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app.

Manchester United vs Manchester City odds

4/1 Man Utd



16/5 Draw



4/6 Man City

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Manchester United vs Manchester City team news

Manchester United have a string of players out through injury with Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah all missing.

However, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw are likely to be available after illness and Harry Maguire is pushing to be back in time and will face a late fitness test.

Man City have a fully fit squad available, apart from long-term absentees Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane.





Head-to-head in last five meetings 07 Dec 2019 – Man City 1-2 Man Utd – Premier League



24 Apr 2019 – Man Utd 0-2 Man City – Premier League



11 Nov 2018 – Man City 3-1 Man Utd – Premier League



07 Apr 2018 – Man City 2-3 Man Utd – Premier League



10 Dec 2017 – Man Utd 1-2 Man City – Premier League

